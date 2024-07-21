(Reuters) -Russia launched its fifth drone attack on Kyiv in two weeks with Ukraine's air defence systems destroying all the air weapons before they reached the Ukrainian capital, Ukraine's military said on Sunday.

There were no casualties and no immediate damage reported, Serhiy Popko, head of the Ukrainian capital's military administration, said on the Telegram messaging app.

"These systematic attacks... with drones, once again prove that the invader is actively looking for an opportunity to strike Kyiv," Popko said. "They're testing new tactics, looking for new approach routes to the capital, trying to expose the location of our air defence."

The size of the attack was not immediately clear.

There was no immediate comment from Russia about the attack.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by Sandra Maler and William Mallard)