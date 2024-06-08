(Reuters) - Russian air defence units destroyed three Ukrainian drones on Saturday in Russia's town of Mozdok in the Republic of North Ossetia-Alania, regional head Sergey Meniaylo said.

It was the first drone attack on the region, Russian news agencies reported.

Meniaylo, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said that the attack had caused "minor damage and fires", and that no one was injured.

The drone was aimed to attack a military airfield, Meniaylo said.

