MOSCOW, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Russia expects electricity exports for 2023 will total 10 billion kilowatt hours, a fall of 26%, Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov said on Wednesday.

The drop in exports, on which state-owned InterRAO holds a monopoly, was due to a decline in electricity supplies to China but Russia hopes to reverse this in 2024, Shulginov told the state-controlled Rossiya-24 TV-channel. (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova)