U.S.-based package delivery company United Parcel Service was fined 3 million roubles, while marketplace for homestays Airbnb and streaming service Spotify Technology were each fined 6 million roubles ($65,300).
The three companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Moscow has clashed with foreign companies over content, censorship, data and local representation in a simmering dispute that intensified after Russia sent its armed forces into Ukraine in February 2022.
($1 = 91.7350 roubles)
