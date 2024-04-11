RIA also cited Russia's National Anti-terrorist Committee as saying a group of gunmen has opened fire on security forces who had surrounded them outside Nalchik.
(Reporting by Reuters)
|Delayed 12:54:11 2024-04-11 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|93.29 RUB
|-0.01%
|+0.94%
|+4.41%
|06:34am
|Russia launches 'counter-terrorist operation' in southern region, RIA reports
|RE
|05:49am
|Water levels rise in Russian rivers in flooding zone
|RE
(Reuters) - Russia launched a "counter-terrorist operation" in parts of the city of Nalchik and in the Cherek district of its southern Kabardino-Balkaria region on Thursday, the RIA news agency cited local authorities as saying.
RIA also cited Russia's National Anti-terrorist Committee as saying a group of gunmen has opened fire on security forces who had surrounded them outside Nalchik.
(Reporting by Reuters)
|Russia launches 'counter-terrorist operation' in southern region, RIA reports
|RE
|Water levels rise in Russian rivers in flooding zone
|RE
|Third launch try for Russia's Angara rocket on Thursday
|RE
|Leader of restive Moldovan region returns from second visit to Russia
|RE
|Trump thinks it's not appropriate to visit Ukraine as presidential candidate
|RE
|Russians flee 'very unusual' floods in boats clutching valuables, food, pets
|RE
|EU lawmakers adopt law to hit fossil fuel imports with methane emissions limit
|RE
|EBRD returns to the black, posts 2.1 billion euro profit in 2023
|RE
|Explainer-Floods in Russia and Kazakhstan: How bad are they?
|RE
|Three people killed in Russian air attacks on Ukraine's Kharkiv region
|RE
|US restricts trade with 11 entities from Russia, China, UAE, government notice says
|RE
|Palladium prices still at record lows
|Switzerland to host Ukraine peace summit on June 15-16
|RE
|Ukrainian lawmakers approve first reading of army service for convicts
|RE
|RUSSIA'S NOVAK ASKS OIL PRODUCERS TO BOOST GASOLINE AND DIESEL S…
|RE
|Germany's Mukran LNG terminal receives operating permit
|RE
|Nordic, Baltic nations urge EU, NATO help for Ukraine
|RE
|Google Loses Appeal of $49.4 Million Russia Fine
|MT
|Tightening Credit Conditions Could Encourage ECB to Cut, Says Mitsubishi UFG
|MT
|Russia considers easing gasoline environmental requirements, sources say
|RE
|Russia Court Upholds RUB4.6 Billion Fine on Google Over Content Violations
|MT
|Russian billionaire Fridman wins appeal but remains under EU sanctions
|RE
|Neutral Switzerland joins European Sky Shield defence project
|RE
|Russian inflation has peaked, central bank governor says
|RE
|RUSSIA'S LUKOIL RESTORED DAMAGED CDU-5 UNIT AT VOLGOGRAD OIL REF…
|RE
European Natural Gas Prices See Gains As Escalation in Russia-Ukraine War Sparks Supply Fears, ANZ Bank Says