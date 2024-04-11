Russia launches 'counter-terrorist operation' in southern region, RIA reports

(Reuters) - Russia launched a "counter-terrorist operation" in parts of the city of Nalchik and in the Cherek district of its southern Kabardino-Balkaria region on Thursday, the RIA news agency cited local authorities as saying.

RIA also cited Russia's National Anti-terrorist Committee as saying a group of gunmen has opened fire on security forces who had surrounded them outside Nalchik. (Reporting by Reuters)