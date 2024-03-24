STORY: Air raid sirens sounded in Kyiv after a wave of Russian missile strikes against Ukraine on Sunday.

Residents made their way into subway stations to seek shelter.

Kyiv said the airstrikes struck critical infrastructure in western Ukraine and that air defenses destroyed about a dozen missiles over the capital.

One Russian cruise missile briefly flew about a mile into Polish airspace and stayed there for 39 seconds, according to Poland's defense minister.

Russia has been pounding Ukraine for days in attacks portrayed by Moscow as revenge for Ukrainian attacks carried out during Russia's presidential election.

Sunday's strikes come after Russia on Friday launched its largest aerial bombardment of Ukraine's energy system in more than two years of full-scale war.

Ukraine's state-run energy firm Naftogaz said an underground gas storage site had been hit in the attacks on power facilities.

On Sunday, Ukraine ramped up imports of electricity and halted exports. Naftogaz said delivery to customers had been unaffected.