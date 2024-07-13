MOSCOW, July 13 (Reuters) - The Russian government on Saturday lowered a mandatory foreign currency sales requirement on exporters from 60% to 40%, Russian state news agency RIA reported. (Writing by Felix Light Editing by Mark Potter)
USD / RUB
Exchange rates
USDRUB
|Delayed 11:10:21 2024-07-12 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|87.85 RUB
|0.00%
|-0.14%
|-1.68%
Russia Lowers Oil Export Price Forecast, but Could Make up for Revenue Decline with Higher Volumes, Commerzbank Says
April 29, 2024 at 06:13 am EDT
