STORY: On Friday, camouflage-clad gunmen opened fire with automatic weapons at concertgoers near Moscow, killing over a hundred people in an attack claimed by Islamic State militants.

It was the deadliest attack on Russian territory since the 2004 Beslan school siege, when Islamist militants took more than 1,000 people, including hundreds of children, hostage.

"It is a horrible tragedy, a horrible event," said St. Petersburg resident Svetlana.