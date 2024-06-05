MOSCOW, June 5 (Reuters) - Russian retail sales rose 8.3% in April in year-on-year terms after an 11.1% rise in the previous month, the statistics service said on Wednesday. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a rise of 10.0% compared to the year-ago period. Rosstat provided the following data: RETAIL SALES Apr 24 Mar 24 Apr 23 mth/mth pct change -2.6 +8.7 0.0 yr/yr pct change +8.3 +11.1 +9.2 NOTE - For key Russian indicators click here. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya and Alexander Marrow)