MOSCOW, June 5 (Reuters) - Russian retail sales rose 8.3% in April in year-on-year terms after an 11.1% rise in the previous month, the statistics service said on Wednesday. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a rise of 10.0% compared to the year-ago period. Rosstat provided the following data: RETAIL SALES Apr 24 Mar 24 Apr 23 mth/mth pct change -2.6 +8.7 0.0 yr/yr pct change +8.3 +11.1 +9.2 NOTE - For key Russian indicators click here. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya and Alexander Marrow)
USD / RUB
Exchange rates
USDRUB
|Delayed 11:33:27 2024-06-05 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|88.92 RUB
|+0.11%
|+0.39%
|-0.48%
Russia's overall FX sales to rise in June as finance ministry cuts purchases
June 05, 2024 at 05:43 am EDT
Russia Lowers Oil Export Price Forecast, but Could Make up for Revenue Decline with Higher Volumes, Commerzbank Says
