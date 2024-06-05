       MOSCOW, June 5 (Reuters) - Russian retail sales rose
8.3% in April in year-on-year terms after an 11.1% rise in the
previous month, the statistics service said on Wednesday. 
    Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a rise of 10.0%
compared to the year-ago period.
    
    Rosstat provided the following data:     
 RETAIL SALES              Apr 24     Mar 24     Apr 23
     mth/mth pct change    -2.6       +8.7       0.0 
     yr/yr pct change      +8.3       +11.1      +9.2 
 
 (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya and Alexander Marrow)