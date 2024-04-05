MOSCOW, April 5 (Reuters) - Russia's state statistics service Rosstat revised its gross domestic product (GDP) assessment for the final two quarters of 2023, but kept full-year growth at 3.6%, it said on Friday.

President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly played down the hit from Western sanctions while playing up that Russia's economy expanded faster last year than any of the Group of Seven nations largely responsible for sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine.

Rosstat revised fourth-quarter growth down to 4.9% year-on-year from the previous 5.1% assessment. It revised up third-quarter growth to 5.7% from 5.5%.

Boasting vast natural resources, Russia's economy rebounded sharply from a 2022 slump, but the growth relies heavily on state-funded arms and ammunition production for the war in Ukraine, masking problems that are hampering an improvement in Russians' living standards. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya and Alexander Marrow; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)