By Paul Hannon

Russia's central bank Friday raised its key interest rate for the first time in 2024, and signaled it is likely to raise borrowing costs again to tame a pickup in inflation driven by the diversion of manpower and other resources to sustain the country's attack on Ukraine.

With inflation surging, the central bank raised its key interest rate five times in 2023, before pausing as inflation appeared to cool. But prices began to rise more rapidly over recent months as the war entered its third year.

The Bank of Russia raised its key interest rate to 18% from 16%, well above its mid-2023 low of 7.5%, and close to the peak of 20% that immediately followed the February 2022 invasion of Russia's neighbor.

The decision to raise the key rate was expected by investors. The central bank said monetary policy will have to be "considerably tighter" than previously anticipated.

"The Bank of Russia will consider the necessity of further key rate increase at its upcoming meetings," it said in a statement.

The central bank said it expects the annual rate of inflation to fall back to its 4% target next year, from 8.6% in June. It raised its forecast for average inflation this year to between 6.5% and 7%, from the range of 4.3% to 4.8% it previously projected.

Boosted by production of weaponry and equipment to sustain the war, Russia's economy grew rapidly in 2023, and continued to expand in the first half of this year.

"The significant upward deviation of the Russian economy from a balanced growth path is not decreasing," the Bank of Russia said.

The International Monetary Fund expects the Russian economy to grow by 3.2% this year and 1.5% in 2025.

The government is devoting 7% of annual economic output to military needs, and mobilizing as many as 30,000 potential workers every month to fight the war. The economy has been unable to supply those resources and meet the other demands of households and businesses, and prices have surged as a result.

"If you produce a new tank, and that tank is burned in Ukraine, it's equivalent to injecting cash into the economy without producing anything," said Sergei Guriev, a Russian economist who is the incoming dean of London Business School. "It's very inflationary."

