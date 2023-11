MOSCOW, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Russian gas giant Gazprom said on Tuesday that the Kovykta field in eastern Siberia will start supplying gas from its second unit to the China-bound Power of Siberia pipeline by the year-end.

It added that the Chayanda field, which also supplies gas to the pipeline, would reach its full intended production capacity by the end of 2024. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Kevin Liffey)