MOSCOW, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Russian gas giant Gazprom said on Thursday its management had approved investments for 2024 totalling 1.57 trillion roubles ($17.50 billion).
($1 = 89.7230 roubles) (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin Editing by Gareth Jones)
|Delayed 04:16:00 2023-11-23 am EST
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|88.0980 RUB
|-0.40%
|-1.37%
|+22.36%
|10:23am
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|2,378.19 PTS
|+0.44%
|+1.40%
|-
|198.00 RUB
|+0.04%
|-.--%
|52 916 M $
|88.0370 RUB
|-0.47%
|-1.47%
|-
