MOSCOW, April 21 (Reuters) - Russian gas producer Gazprom said it would send 42.1 million cubic metres (mcm) of natural gas to Europe via Ukraine on Sunday compared to 42.4 mcm sent on Saturday. (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
USD / RUB
Exchange rates
USDRUB
|Delayed 12:38:31 2024-04-21 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|93 RUB
|0.00%
|-0.29%
|+4.08%
|08:51am
|RE
|01:50am
|High-level North Korea agriculture delegation visits Russia - KCNA
|RE
