MOSCOW, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Russian energy giant Gazprom said it would send 42.4 million cubic metres (mcm) of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Friday, the same volume as the previous day. (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
USD / RUB
Exchange rates
USDRUB
|Delayed 01:57:33 2024-01-26 am EST
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|89.17 RUB
|+0.16%
|+1.21%
|-0.27%
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|2,498 PTS
|-1.35%
|+0.22%
|-
|198 RUB
|+0.04%
|-.--%
|52 587 M $
|89.23 RUB
|+0.23%
|+1.33%
|-
