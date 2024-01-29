MOSCOW, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Russian energy giant Gazprom said it would send 42.4 million cubic metres (mcm) of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Monday, a similar volume to the previous day. (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Tom Hogue)
