MOSCOW, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Russian energy giant Gazprom said it would send 42.4 million cubic metres (mcm) of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Saturday, the same volume as the previous day. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
USD / RUB
Exchange rates
USDRUB
|Delayed 12:18:41 2024-01-27 am EST
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|89.72 RUB
|-0.02%
|+1.79%
|+0.42%
|07:55am
|India, France agree on joint defence production - statement
|RE
|07:51am
|Russia's Gazprom to send 42.4 mcm of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Saturday
|RE
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|2,498 PTS
|-1.35%
|+0.22%
|-
|198 RUB
|+0.04%
|-.--%
|52 323 M $
|89.72 RUB
|-0.02%
|+1.79%
|-
Headlines
- Stock
- Currencies
- Currency USD / RUB
- News USD / RUB
- Russia's Gazprom to send 42.4 mcm of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Saturday