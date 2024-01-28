MOSCOW, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Russian energy giant Gazprom said it would send 42 million cubic metres (mcm) of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Sunday, a similar volume to the previous day. (Reporting by Reuters;)
USD / RUB
Exchange rates
USDRUB
|Delayed 10:35:39 2024-01-27 pm EST
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|89.78 RUB
|+0.06%
|+1.96%
|+0.47%
|07:52am
|RE
|07:52am
|RE
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|2,498 PTS
|-1.35%
|-0.49%
|-
|198 RUB
|+0.04%
|-.--%
|52 323 M $
|89.78 RUB
|+0.06%
|+1.96%
|-
