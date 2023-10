Oct 22 (Reuters) - Russia's Gazprom will supply extra volumes of gas to Hungary through the coming winter and will also provide China with an additional 600 million cubic metres of gas this year on top of contractual obligations, TASS news agency quoted its boss Alexei Miller as saying.

President Vladimir Putin met the leaders of both countries during a trip to China last week. (Reporting by Mark Trevelyan Editing by Bernadette Baum)