MOSCOW, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday he would meet the head of Russia's largest oil producer Rosneft, Igor Sechin, on Friday.

Putin made the comments while meeting young Russian scientists.

Ahead of the meeting with Sechin, the OPEC+ group of oil producers, comprising the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies led by Russia, is due to meet online on Thursday to decide oil output levels for 2024.

OPEC+ on Wednesday continued talks, which sources described as difficult. The Thursday meeting on output policy was, however, expected to go ahead on schedule, sources said. (Reporting by Maxim Rodionov, Editing by Ron Popeski and Chris Reese)