MOSCOW, June 5 (Reuters) - Russian federal statistics service Rosstat said on Wednesday:

* Russian companies made profits of 6.65 trillion roubles ($74.98 billion) in January-March 2024, an 11.9% increase from the same period a year ago.

* Net profits of Russian enterprises fell 9.4% to 2.03 trillion roubles ($22.8 billion) in March compared to February. ($1 = 88.6890 roubles) (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Lucy Papachristou)