MOSCOW, July 10 (Reuters) - The lower house of Russia's parliament on Wednesday gave its final approval to tax hikes proposed by the finance ministry that will see extra progressive income tax rates, corporation tax raised to 25% from 20% and new mineral extraction taxes.

The tax hikes, mostly targeting companies and the wealthy, may add an extra $30 billion to next year's budget revenue, allowing Moscow to further ratchet up spending and finance its war in Ukraine without compromising fiscal stability.

Lawmakers in the State Duma, Russia's lower house of parliament, approved the measures in the third and final reading.

The bill's passage through the upper chamber, the Federation Council, and its signing by President Vladimir Putin are usually formalities. (Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)