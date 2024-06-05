       MOSCOW, June 5 (Reuters) - The number of people
unemployed in Russia was 1.96 million, or a record low 2.6% of
the workforce, in April, compared to 2.03 million, or 2.7% in
the previous month, the federal statistics service said on
Wednesday.
    Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast unemployment of
2.7%.
    
    Rosstat provided the following data:
     RUSSIAN UNEMPLOYMENT          Apr 24    Mar 24     Apr 23
     No. unemployed (mln)          1.961      2.026     2.466 
     Officially registered (mln)   0.440      0.461     0.636 
     Jobless rate (%)               2.6        2.7       3.3
    
    NOTE - Figures based on the methodology of the International
Labour Organisation.
 (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya and Alexander Marrow)