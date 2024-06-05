MOSCOW, June 5 (Reuters) - The number of people unemployed in Russia was 1.96 million, or a record low 2.6% of the workforce, in April, compared to 2.03 million, or 2.7% in the previous month, the federal statistics service said on Wednesday. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast unemployment of 2.7%. Rosstat provided the following data: RUSSIAN UNEMPLOYMENT Apr 24 Mar 24 Apr 23 No. unemployed (mln) 1.961 2.026 2.466 Officially registered (mln) 0.440 0.461 0.636 Jobless rate (%) 2.6 2.7 3.3 NOTE - Figures based on the methodology of the International Labour Organisation. For key Russian indicators click here. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya and Alexander Marrow)