MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia said on Wednesday that NATO had returned to a Cold War mindset as the alliance marks its 75th anniversary this week.

"Today, in relations with Russia, the bloc has returned to Cold War settings," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters, saying the anniversary was no cause for celebration.

She said the alliance has no place in a "multipolar world" but remains the focus of Russian attention.

