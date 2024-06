June 22, 2024 at 07:48 am EDT

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia launched a large-scale overnight strike on Ukrainian energy infrastructure overnight, the Russian Defence Ministry said on Saturday.

According to the ministry, Russia targeted energy facilities that support military production, as well as ammunition depots.

Long-range missiles launched from aircraft and ships, along with drones, were used in the attack.

(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Maxim Rodionov; Editing by Sharon Singleton)