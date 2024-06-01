MOSCOW, June 1 (Reuters) - Russian defence ministry said on Saturday that Russia had inflicted retaliatory strikes with high-precision weapons on Ukraine's energy facilities operating for its military industrial complex, and depots with western weapons. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin Editing by Peter Graff)
