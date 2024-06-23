MOSCOW (Reuters) - Ukraine attacked the city of Sevastopol on the Crimean peninsula on Sunday with five U.S.-supplied ATACMS missiles, killing three people, including two children, and injuring about 100 more, Russian officials said.

The Russian Defence Ministry said four of the U.S. delivered missiles were shot down by air defence systems and the ammunition of a fifth detonated in mid-air.

The ministry said Ukraine struck "he civilian infrastructure of the city of Sevastopol with ATACMS tactical missiles supplied by the United States and equipped with cluster warheads."

About a hundred people were injured by falling shrapnel, Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Russian-installed governor of Sevastopol, said in via his channel in Telegram.

