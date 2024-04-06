STORY: That explosion was from a secondary Russian strike in the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia on Friday.

Russia fired five missiles in two separate strikes about 40 minutes apart - killing at least three people and damaging several residential buildings and an industrial facility, according to the regional governor.

The blasts hit as media crews were filming damage from the first round of strikes.

Thirteen people were wounded, including a young boy and two journalists. Four people were hospitalized in grave condition.

Ukraine's air force issued a ballistic missile raid alert for the region, part of which is occupied by Russia.

Moscow has recently stepped up its usage of the weapons, which are harder to intercept.

Earlier, Russian officials accused Ukraine of attacking the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which is located southwest of the city and occupied by Russian troops. Reuters could not independently verify the claim.

In Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, Russia's defense ministry said their forces took control of Vodyane.

Reuters could not independently verify the ministry's statement.

Russia also said its troops had entered Chasiv Yar, near Bakhmut.

The Ukrainian military acknowledged the battlefield situation near Chasiv Yar was tense, but denied Russian advances in the town.