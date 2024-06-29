MOSCOW, June 29 (Reuters) - The Russian government decided to continue with unrestricted gasoline exports in July, extending the waiver for a partial ban on overseas fuel sales, Russia's energy ministry said on Saturday.

Russia had banned gasoline exports for six months from March 1, though it exempted a Moscow-led economic union and some countries with which it has direct inter-governmental agreements on fuel supplies, such as Mongolia.

The restrictions were initially suspended last month until June 30.

The ban was introduced to pre-empt fuel shortages and stem a rise in prices after a spate of Ukrainian drone attacks on refineries and technical outages.

In 2023, Russia produced 43.9 million metric tons of gasoline and exported about 5.76 million tons, or around 13% of its production. (Reporting by Reuters, writing by Vladimir Soldatkin, Editing by Andrew Heavens)