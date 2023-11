November 24, 2023 at 02:00 am EST

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Russia's No. 2 bank VTB:

* VTB reports October net profit to IFRS of 26.8 billion roubles ($298.7 million), January-October net profit at 402.8 billion roubles;

* VTB to make record profits of more than 430 billion roubles this year, says CFO Dmitry Pyanov;

* Profits in 2024 to be between 300-400 billion roubles, lower due to the realisation of interest rate risk, says Pyanov. Further company coverage:

(Reporting by Reuters)