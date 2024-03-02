STORY: Reuters was able to confirm the location by buildings seen in the videos which match satellite and file imagery of the area and Reuters aftermath footage from the scene.

According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the drone was a Shahed, a large, winged kamikaze drone supplied by Iran. Russia has launched several thousand of these throughout the war at targets deep inside Ukraine.

Odesa's regional governor, Oleh Kiper, said at 8:30 AM local time (0630 GMT) that work was ongoing to clear the rubble and that a man had been pulled out alive, having likely been in the basement at the time of the strike.

Ukraine's Suspilne public broadcaster cited local prosecutors as saying six people were still unaccounted for.