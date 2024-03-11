Ukrlandfarming is one of the Ukraine's largest agrarian holdings, which as a result of the Russian invasion in 2022 suffered losses at around $1 billion as of the end of 2023.
"On the evening of 9 March 2024, the enemy launched a missile attack on the Dnipro region. A 58-year-old man, our employee, was injured. The production facilities of our company were completely destroyed," the company said in a statement.
It provided no further details.
Analysts from the Kyiv School of Economics (KSE) said last month the Ukrainian agricultural sector has suffered almost $80 billion in direct and indirect losses linked to Russia's invasion.
The figure included losses of $5.8 billion from the destruction of equipment, $1.8 billion from damage to silos and almost $2 billion from ruined agricultural products.
At the beginning of January 2023, analysts estimated such losses at $38 billion.
