MOSCOW, May 27 (Reuters) - Russia's largest mobile operator MTS has extended the deadline on a proposed buyback for foreign shareholders by three weeks to June 18, it said on Monday of a deal that could allow Western investors to recoup some funds stranded in Russia.

The proposal mirrors that of Magnit in 2023, when the retailer completed a discounted buyback worth about $736 million.

The Kremlin demands a discount of at least 50% on any asset sales involving foreigners.

(Reporting by Reuters and Alexander Marrow Editing by David Goodman )