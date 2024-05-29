May 29, 2024 at 03:19 am EDT

MOSCOW, May 29 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble weakened against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday.

By 0715 GMT, the rouble was 0.37% lower at 88.90 to the dollar after trading in a range of 88.430 to 89.348.

Against the euro, the rouble fell 0.08% to 96.52 and dropped 0.23% to 12.22 against the yuan .

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, rose 0.3% to $84.51 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes fell. The dollar-denominated RTS index fell 0.4% to 1,170.09. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index lost 0.01% to 3,302.44.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Alison Williams)