MOSCOW, April 10 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble weakened against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, falling to a more than two-week low.

By 0718 GMT, the rouble was 0.19% down at 93.18 to the dollar, its weakest since March 25, after trading in a range of 92.828 to 93.220.

Against the euro, the rouble was down 0.34% at 101.16 and weakened by 0.37% to 12.87 against the yuan .

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, rose 0.3% to $89.71 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes fell. The dollar-denominated RTS index lost 0.43% to 1,153.46. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was down 0.06% at 3,412.11. (Reporting by Reuters Editing by David Goodman )