Jan 24 (Reuters) - Oilfield firm SLB said on Wednesday the carrying value of its net assets in Russia was about $600 million as of Dec. 31, 2023.

The carrying value of the assets was about $700 million as of Sept. 30.

Carrying value of an asset denotes its value after deduction of accumulated depreciation and accumulated impairment losses from its original cost.

Russia represented approximately 5% of SLB's worldwide revenue during 2023, the company said in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing.

SLB, the world's largest oilfield service and equipment provider, in July halted shipments of products and technology into Russia from all its operations over an expansion of Western sanctions following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The company has been criticized by human rights groups and employees over the decision to remain in Russia.

