SOUTH KOREA SAYS ANY ACTIONS THAT HELP NORTH KOREA INCREASE ITS MILITARY CAPABILITY IS A VIOLATION OF UN RESOLUTIONS -PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE
USD / RUB
Exchange rates
USDRUB
|Delayed 05:32:32 2024-06-20 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|85.08 RUB
|+1.92%
|-4.41%
|-4.78%
|Jun. 09
|Ukraine grid operator announces power cuts for Monday
|RE
|Jun. 09
|Funds place fresh short bets on CBOT corn, soy as supply fears ease -Braun
|RE
Headlines
Russia Lowers Oil Export Price Forecast, but Could Make up for Revenue Decline with Higher Volumes, Commerzbank Says
- Stock Market
- Currencies
- USDRUB Currency
- News USD / RUB
- South Korea Says Any Actions That Help North Korea Increase Its…