MOSCOW, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Russia's dominant bank lender Sberbank said in a statement on Wednesday that its net profit in 2023 had totalled 1.5 trillion roubles, up more than five-fold on the previous year.

The bank's net profit in the fourth quarter of 2023 was 359.7 billion rubles, the bank said. (Reporting by Reuters Editing by Andrew Osborn)