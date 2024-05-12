May 12, 2024 at 08:04 am EDT

STORY: :: Russia claims Ukrainian shelling has killed several people in Belgorod

:: after a missile downed by Moscow's air defense systems struck an apartment block

:: May 12, 2024

:: Belgorod, Russia

The Russian Defense Ministry said fragments of a Tochka-U missile launched by Ukraine and downed by Russian air defense systems damaged an apartment block, killing at least seven people and injuring 15.

The ministry said Ukraine carried out the attack using Tochka-U, Vampire and Olkha missiles and rockets.

Both Ukraine and Russia say they do not target civilians, although many civilians have been killed by both sides in the war, since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.