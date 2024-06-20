
By Jeslyn Lerh
       SINGAPORE, June 20 (Reuters) - Onshore fuel oil stockpiles at
key trading and storage hub Singapore built for a fourth straight
week, official data showed on Thursday.
    Inventories  rose 19% to 22.81 million barrels (3.59
million metric tons) in the week ended June 19, reaching a 17-week
high, Enterprise Singapore data showed. 
    Bunkering demand has been tepid in the week, while at the same,
broader supplies to Asia recovered, market sources said. 
    On the exports front, top destinations for fuel oil outflows from
Singapore's onshore tanks included China, Philippines and Bangladesh
in the week ended June 19. 
    Meanwhile, most of the inflows into onshore tanks hailed from
Russia and the United States in the same week, excluding cargo
movements between Singapore and Malaysia. 
    Amid higher inventories, spot premiums for the low-sulphur market
remained trapped between $1 to $2 a ton over Singapore quotes in
recent weeks. High-sulphur 380-cst premiums were also steady
week-on-week at $11 to $12 a ton. 
    Bunkering demand slowed in a holiday-thinned week, while some
shipowners also monitored the recent oil spill situation, said market
sources.
    Singapore premiums of delivered bunker fuel held at about $10 a
ton for the flagship 0.5% low-sulphur fuel grade, little changed
through the month, based on data from sources.   
    Meanwhile, incoming fuel oil supplies to Asia in June climbed
closer to May volumes, which were slightly above 5 million tons.    
    
 Week to Jun 19, Fuel oil (in    Total        Total       Net Imports
 metric tons)                    Imports      Exports     
 BANGLADESH                                0      15,047      -15,047
 CANADA                                    0           0            0
 CHINA                                     0      80,011      -80,011
 HONG KONG                                 0           0            0
 INDIA                                31,741          96       31,646
 INDONESIA                            22,175       5,493       16,682
 KOREA                                17,591      13,149        4,442
 MALAYSIA                            135,633      19,712      115,920
 PHILIPPINES                               0      62,461      -62,461
 RUSSIA                               99,784           0       99,784
 TAIWAN                                6,826           0        6,826
 UNITED STATES                        38,509           0       38,509
 VIETNAM                                   0         198         -198
 TOTAL                               352,259     196,166      156,093
 (Data from Enterprise Singapore)
    

 (Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Rashmi Aich)