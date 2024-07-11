(Corrects Japan PM's name to Fumio Kishida)

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida shared concerns over growing ties between Russia and North Korea and agreed to continue their security cooperation, according to a statement from Yoon's office on Thursday.

The two leaders met on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Washington.

(This story has been corrected to fix the name of Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, in paragraph 1)

(Reporting by Hyunsu Yim; Editing by Kim Coghill)