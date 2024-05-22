By Dominic Chopping

STOCKHOLM--Sweden said it will provide Ukraine with 75 billion Swedish kronor ($7 billion) of military support over the next three years, and pledged to continue replenishing its weapons stockpile at home amid heightened geopolitical tensions.

"Ukraine's fight against Russia's war of aggression continues and Sweden will support Ukraine's fight for as long as it takes," the country's finance ministry said in a statement.

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine just over two years ago, Sweden has contributed SEK37 billion in mainly military support packages to Ukraine and the package announced Wednesday will lead to it providing a further SEK25 billion each year between 2024 and 2026.

This will include donations of defense equipment, financial contributions and financial support for the procurement of defense equipment.

The ministry said that with Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Europe's security situation is the most serious since the second world war. "This means that the rearmament at home must continue at the same time as the support for Ukraine continues."

