STORY: When Russian forces withdrew from the town of Balakliia in eastern Ukraine in late 2022, pursued by Ukrainian troops and under artillery fire, they left a poorly equipped group of irregulars to guard their retreat.

The force of around 50 men came from the National Army Combat Reserve - known by its Russian acronym BARS - a loose assembly of units totaling several thousand fighters that Russia's defense ministry has deployed in Ukraine to supplement its regular forces.

About four hours of footage from a bodycam worn by one of the fighters, obtained by Reuters, provides a rare first-hand view of the combat operations of a BARS unit, according to three military experts who reviewed the video to provide an assessment for the news agency of the unit's military capability.

Russia's defense ministry and the Kremlin did not respond to requests for comment about the video or the extent to which the military depends on the BARS irregulars.

The news agency could not independently determine how representative the conditions in the video were of the operations of the wider BARS force.