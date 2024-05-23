(Reuters) - The head of the Russia-annexed Crimea peninsula said a Ukrainian missile attack killed two bystanders near Simferopol, the peninsula's main administrative centre.

Sergei Aksyonov, writing on Telegram, also said a Ukrainian missile had struck an empty building near Alushta on the peninsula's Black Sea coast.

Ukraine has not issued an official comment.

Ukrainian military bloggers and unofficial media reported a number of targets had been hit throughout the peninsula.

Krymsky Veter, an online news outlet dealing with Crimea, posted a video of what it described as an explosion and fire in Alushta and said ambulances were heading to the scene.

News outlet RBK-Ukraine reported, without citing a source, that explosions had occurred in three other centres and said targets could have included headquarters for the coastguard or intelligence centres.

Russian bloggers on the peninsula said they believed that not all incoming missiles had been intercepted.

(Reporting by Ron Popeski; Editing by Chris Reese and Richard Chang)