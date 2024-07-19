STORY: :: Aspen Security Forum

:: Secretary of State Blinken says the U.S. is working every day

to bring back journalist Evan Gershkovich after sentencing

:: July 19, 2024

:: Aspen, Colorado

:: Antony Blinken, U.S. Secretary of State

"Of course, when it comes to Evan (Gershkovich), when it comes to Paul Whelan in Russia, other Americans, we're working at quite literally every day looking to see what we can do to get them home. We've had a rather extraordinary track record over the last three and a half years of doing just that, bringing some 30 Americans home from different places around the world where they were being unjustly detained. All I can tell you is this, we're working it. We're working it as we speak. And we're not going to stop until we get Evan home. Paul Whelan home, until we get others home."

:: Arrested in March 2023, Gershkovich was the first U.S.

journalist accused of spying in Russia since the Cold War

Gershkovich, a 32-year-old American who denied any wrongdoing, went on trial in the city of Yekaterinburg last month after being accused of trying to gather sensitive information about a tank factory.

He was the first U.S. journalist accused of spying in Russia since the Cold War, and his arrest in March 2023 prompted many U.S. and other Western correspondents to leave Moscow.