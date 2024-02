Feb 23 (Reuters) - British regulator Ofgem on Friday lowered its price cap on household energy bills from April 1 to an annual level of 1,690 pounds ($2,140) for a typical dual-fuel household - the lowest level since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

