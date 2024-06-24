WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Discussions between Russia and North Korea about what Pyongyang gets in return for weapons supplies to Moscow could relate to North Korea's nuclear long-range missile development, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell said on Monday.

Campbell also told an event hosted by the Council on Foreign Relations think tank that China is probably worried that Pyongyang will be encouraged by Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to North Korea last week to take "provocative" steps that could lead to a crisis in Northeast Asia.

(Reporting by David Brunnstrom)