WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. soldier has been detained in Russia during recent private travel there, a U.S. official told Reuters on Monday.

The soldier's arrest was first reported by NBC News, which said Russian authorities accused the service member of stealing from a woman.

The U.S. official, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity, said the U.S. soldier had been based in South Korea.

The Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

