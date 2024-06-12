WASHINGTON, June 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. government plans on Wednesday to announce wider sanctions on the sale of semiconductor chips and other goods to Russia, with the goal of targeting third-party sellers in China, sources familiar with the plans said late on Tuesday.

The moves are part of a broad push by the Biden administration to respond to Russia's efforts to circumvent Western sanctions and choke off its war effort against Ukraine.

The administration will announce it is broadening existing export controls to include U.S.-branded goods, not just those made in the United States, the sources said. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)