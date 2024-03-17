KYIV (Reuters) - At least six people were wounded in a Russian missile attack on the Black Sea port city of Mykolaiv on Sunday, Ukrainian officials said, after an overnight strike on the port of Odesa on the last day of Russia's presidential election.

"Police found an injured girl with shrapnel wounds who was given first aid on the spot and taken to hospital," Ukraine's ministry of internal affairs said on its Telegram channel, detailing the aftermath of a rocket hitting Mykolaiv.

It shared images of damaged houses, wrecked or burnt-out cars, including one with a pair of abandoned shoes and other damaged items strewn on the ground alongside its open driver's door, and rescue workers assisting people away from the scene and dousing a blackened car with water.

"As a result of the attack, houses, vehicles and infrastructure were damaged," the ministry said.

Separately, the Ukrainian military said Russian air attacks had damaged agricultural enterprises and destroyed several industrial buildings in Odesa.

Mykolaiv's regional governor, Vitaliy Kim, said on Telegram that there had been two strikes on Mykolaiv coming from the same direction as the strike on Odesa.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports.

Ukraine's air force said Russia launched 16 drones and seven missiles, and that 14 drones were destroyed over the Odesa region.

Moscow has accused Kyiv of election sabotage with days of strikes on Russian infrastructure, one of the most sweeping air operations on Russian territory since President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine two years ago.

(Reporting and writing by Elaine Monaghan in Washington; Editing by Frances Kerry)